Eagles Release Veteran Linebacker, Opening A Roster Spot
It turned out, the Eagles didn’t need Devon White, after all.
The team and linebacker agreed on Tuesday to be released now, rather than waiting until after the trade deadline so he is not subject to waivers. White is free to sign with any team now. In exchange, a source said the agreement could provide financial savings for the Eagles.
The move opens a spot on the 53-man roster. Earlier in the week, they opened the 21-day practice window for safety Sydney Brown, who was on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and receiver Ainais Smith, who was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return when the Eagles trimmed their initial roster to 53 players at the end of August.
It is expected that Brown will take White’s spot and the Eagles will take a longer approach on Smith, though that could change if A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith continue to miss time coming out of the bye.
That isn’t excpected, however, with Brown appearing to have recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of three games and Smith possibly having advanced through concussion protocol.
The Eagles (2-2) will return to practice on Wednesday as they prepare to host the Cleveland Browns (1-4) on Sunday in what will be just the team’s second home game of the season.
As for White, he signed a one-year contract early in free agency for $3.5 million. After getting the majority of first-team reps during training camp, it appeared he was on track to be a starter this season.
He even was involved with a text chain with quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown about holding teammates accountable.
When Nakobe Dean was named the starter prior to the season-opener in Brazil, White was relegated to backup status, though he never played a single down in the four games he was a member of the Eagles.
Head coach Nick Sirianni said at the time that it was a long season and that they would eventually need White.
That won’t happen now.
Dean and Zack Baun have stayed healthy, thus far. Should something happen to them, they have depth with Ben VanSumeren, Oren Burks, and rookie Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. They currently do not have a linebacker on their practice squad.