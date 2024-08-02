Eagles O-Lineman's Height Is 'A Thing' Inside
PHILADELPHIA - The tantalizing aspect of the massive Mekhi Becton at guard was on display Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field when the big man opened a hole for Kenny Gainwell that could perhaps best be best described as Mekhi Becton-sized, the closest thing you might ever see to a sinkhole in the middle of the NFL defense.
When Becton was coming out of Louisville in 2020, ultimately as the No. 11 overall pick in the draft to the New York Jets, he was officially measured as 6-foot-7 3/8 and 364 pounds with 35 5/8-inch arms, tailor-made measurements for an offensive tackle.
But inside?
That's where the action is on you immediately as an offensive lineman and the goal is usually leverage and power. It's not the easiest thing for a player with the height of an old-school NBA power forward to keep his pads low.
What Becton does have in spades is the requisite power to push people around, something the still-developing Tyler Steen did not arrive with in his rookie season in 2023. Much has been made about how much work Steen did in the weight room this offseason and how much stronger he is. An ankle injury had sidelined the Alabama product for now, opening the door for Becton.
Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland had preferred bigger guards during the Jason Kelce era to help the undersized future Hall of Fame player in certain situations with the O-Line coach's favorite being the 6-5, 340-pound Brandon Brooks, a three-time Pro Bowl player and one of the strongest OGs in the NFL during his playing days.
Current two-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson is listed at 6-6 and 332 and is a powerhouse in his own right. Meanwhile, new OC Cam Jurgens is also undersized, albeit not to the same degree as Kelce.
On paper, Becton's 6-7 3/8 is not terribly different than Dickerson and Brooks or even Steen, who is 6-6. To the naked eye, though, it sure looks different.
How about to Jalen Hurts' eyes?
Well, I asked the Eagles' star quarterback if having someone that big inside can affect the sightlines of the QB?
"I think any time you got that height difference up front, it’s definitely a thing," Hurts admitted.
But it seems like "a thing" Hurts is willing to try to navigate if it gets the best five on the field blocking for him.
"I think it’s important to have a firm inside and let those guys outside [at tackle] do what they do," Hurts said. "I think Mekhi has stepped in. He’s doing a great job … It’s honestly been a collaborative thing of everyone having good conversation, and feeding off one another. Hopefully, he can continue to step up."
