Eagles' OC On Interview Requests: 'You Don't Worry About It Too Much'
PHILADELPHIA - Two days, two interview requests for Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Both the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars want to speak with Moore about their head-coaching vacancies.
By rule, Moore can not interview until three days after Sunday’s playoff opener when the 14-3 Eagles host the 11-6 Green Bay Packers.
The hope is that there will be a conflict for Moore on Jan. 15, taking time out of divisional round preparation after a win over the Packers.
No stranger to head-coaching interviews, Moore was asked about the interest in him Tuesday and the process as a whole.
“You don't worry about it too much,” Moore said. “Really the focus on the week, and those things take care of their self. Obviously those things only come to teams who usually tend to have success and are doing things well on the field, and so that's where your focus is.”
Moore’s success was piloting the eighth-ranked offense in the NFL – No. 2 in rushing and No. 7 in points per game. The disappointing number was the No. 29 in passing.
However, the overall success is validated by the interest of others in Moore.
“It's a really fun group, a really tight group that really works well together,” Moore said of his offense. “Has a lot of fun doing this, and I thought our guys, throughout the season you're going to have a lot of different waves of highs and lows and the way our guys handle those are phenomenal, and the way the games play out, the style that we play, our guys have embraced each other and embraced how we played.”
Jacksonville went public with their initial interview list Tuesday after firing former Eagles Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson.
Along with Moore, the Jags have requested interviews with Baltimore OC Todd Monken, Buffalo OC Joe Brady, Tampa Bay OC Liam Coen, Detroit OC Ben Johnson, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Las Vegas DC Patrick Graham, and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.