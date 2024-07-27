Eagles' OC Want Backs Involved In Passing Game
PHILADELPHIA - Kellen Moore wants to get his running backs involved in the passing game and not just as a last resort.
"It does have to be an outlet at times for the quarterback, but I think it's critical that we utilize those guys in the pass game to create horizontal space and every once in a while, get them vertical,” the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator said before practice on Saturday.
Moore has flashed that sentiment consistently since arriving in Philadelphia with a healthy dose of throws to the flat to get the backs in space during the spring, plus several attempts at wheel routes that are still a work in progress.
The top of Philadelphia’s depth chart is loaded with backs that all can catch the football out of the backfield, starting with the dynamic Saquon Barkley, who once snared 91 catches as a rookie for the New York Giants in 2018 and caught 57 as late as 2022.
Backup Kenny Gainwell is also known for his abilities in the passing game and even played as a wide receiver at times in college at Memphis. He’s had at least 26 receptions in each of his first three pro seasons despite never playing more than 39% of the offensive snaps.
Meanwhile, rookie WIll Shipley arrived as a fourth-round pick out of Clemson where he supplemented over 2,000 rushing yards over his final two seasons with 69 receptions.
"We have been fortunate to be around some really good [receiving backs] in the past,” Moore said of himself and his right-hand man, quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier. “Saquon is going to be phenomenal. Kenny has done it here before. Will has shown tons of evidence that he'll be able to utilize that skill.
"So we have three backs that can play a lot of different places on the field, and that will be a huge advantage for us."