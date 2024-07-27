Eagles Today

Eagles' OC Want Backs Involved In Passing Game

Kellen Moore has a history of using running backs in the passing game and wants that to continue in Philadelphia.

John McMullen

Eagles OC Kellen Moore
Eagles OC Kellen Moore / John McMullen/Eagles on SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Kellen Moore wants to get his running backs involved in the passing game and not just as a last resort.

"It does have to be an outlet at times for the quarterback, but I think it's critical that we utilize those guys in the pass game to create horizontal space and every once in a while, get them vertical,” the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator said before practice on Saturday.

Moore has flashed that sentiment consistently since arriving in Philadelphia with a healthy dose of throws to the flat to get the backs in space during the spring, plus several attempts at wheel routes that are still a work in progress. 

The top of Philadelphia’s depth chart is loaded with backs that all can catch the football out of the backfield, starting with the dynamic Saquon Barkley, who once snared 91 catches as a rookie for the New York Giants in 2018 and caught 57 as late as 2022.

Backup Kenny Gainwell is also known for his abilities in the passing game and even played as a wide receiver at times in college at Memphis. He’s had at least 26 receptions in each of his first three pro seasons despite never playing more than 39% of the offensive snaps.

Meanwhile, rookie WIll Shipley arrived as a fourth-round pick out of Clemson where he supplemented over 2,000 rushing yards over his final two seasons with 69 receptions.

"We have been fortunate to be around some really good [receiving backs] in the past,” Moore said of himself and his right-hand man, quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier. “Saquon is going to be phenomenal. Kenny has done it here before. Will has shown tons of evidence that he'll be able to utilize that skill. 

"So we have three backs that can play a lot of different places on the field, and that will be a huge advantage for us."

MORE NFL: Eagles' CB Competition Is The Real Deal

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News