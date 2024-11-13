Eagles Offense Gets Big Lift With Return Of Big Left Tackle
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles went 4-0 with Jordan Mailata on the sideline. Really, they went 5-0 after they beat the Browns when he limped off with a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve last month.
The left tackle was hesitant to say he would play Thursday night when the Eagles host the Washington Commanders, but it became official a day later when Mailata was added to the 53-man roster on Wednesday evening.
The spot was open after the team released Jack Stoll on Tuesday. Stoll was claimed by the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.
Perhaps Mailata's return is a bit of a surprise since it’s a short work week and the Eagles have a mini-bye coming out of Thursday night, not having to play until the following Sunday when they head west to play the Los Angeles Rams.
Mailata, though, is ready, even though the team has been through just three walkthrough practices this week.
“I think it’s more of a mental rep,” said Mailata, who is 6-8, 380 pounds and considered one of the top players at his position in the league. “When you’re out there in the walkthroughs, you have to go at a speed that falls in with everybody else but also just getting the right technique down and understanding your role on that play.
“The amount of reps we do for walkthrough helps a lot to prepare you for a game. That’s what I did. Then we did rehab and that’s where I push, coming in here and pushing just to get in condition.”
Mailata said on Tuesday that he would know if he was ready after more walkthrough reps in order to, he said, “knock the rust off.”
“I have to feel confident in stepping on that field,” he added. “Again, I’m trusting the training and the program they set up for me in order for me to get back for this game. So, just checking off boxes to get back on the field.”
The boxes have now been checked and there’s no time to celebrate his successful rehab against a Commanders defensive line that has produced 21 sacks. By comparison, the Eagles have 27.
One of the most dangerous players on the defensive front in recent games has been Dante Fowler, Jr. He has two-plus sacks in back-to-back games to become the first player to do that for Washington since Ryan Kerrigan did it in Week 16 and 17 of the 2017 season. Kerrigan, who played one season in Philly and then retired, is now a coach with the Commanders working with their pass rushers.
