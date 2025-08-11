Eagles Offensive Line Could Suffer Big Loss After Day 12 Injury
Whether it’s a knee or a foot, the injury Landon Dickerson suffered during Sunday night’s open practice at Lincoln Financial Field has the potential to be catastrophic.
It’s never good when a cart is needed to take a player from the sidelines to the locker room, but that was the transport the Eagles three-time Pro Bowl left guard needed after going down late on the 12th day of training camp.
Losing Dickerson, after the team let right guard Mekhi Becton leave in free agency, would leave them without their two starting guards from last year’s Super Bowl championship team.
That may be getting a head of things, especially when you consider that Dickerson missed Saturday’s practice with what was termed a knee issue. Maybe this was just a carryover from that. Still, there was no injury designation for Sunday, but maybe he just needs rest to let it heal and will only miss a week or two.
Heck, as tough as Dickerson is – remember, he played through severe knee pain in the playoffs before having surgery – maybe he is back when the Browns visit for practices on Wednesday and Thursday.
Hold your breath, because if this turns out to be a long-term injury, the Eagles defense of the Lombardi Trophy could be bumpy.
Dickerson has been to the Pro Bowl in three of his four NFL seasons. He has been the starting left guard next to Mailata for two Super Bowls. Bottom line: Dickerson is one of the very best in the NFL at his position and signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension last offseason.
There was no post-practice availability to try to flesh out the extent of the injury and the Eagles have a scheduled day off on Monday.
Without Dickerson for however long he might miss, the Eagles will need to rely on their depth. Veteran Matt Pryor could take his place, or second-year Michigan product Trevor Keegan could be in line for the spot.
Kenyon Green may even get more looks, but it has been a tough summer for the player the Eagles got in a trade for C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles seem intent on making undrafted free agent and Rutgers product Hollin Pierce a guard, but he is too raw to throw out there until whenever Dickerson can return.
If this turns out to be a long-term injury, general manager Howie Roseman may explore a trade for a veteran or explore the free agent market, where Dalton Risner and Cody Whitehair, to name just two, remain free agents.
An outside-the-box move would be to talk Brandon Brooks into unretiring. Brooks, who will turn 36 later this month, was at training camp on Saturday and looked like he still weighed what he did when he played.. Brooks’ return would be a stretch - a very big stretch.
More NFL: Eagles 53-Man Roster Projection Requires Some Difficult Cuts