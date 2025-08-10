Eagles 53-Man Roster Projection Requires Some Difficult Cuts
PHILADELPHIA – Just two weeks remain to make roster decisions, with 53-man rosters having to be submitted to the league office on Aug. 26. Here is my first crack at predicting what the roster could look like for the Eagles on that day:
Quarterbacks (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Note: Kyle McCord will be put on the practice squad, and the Eagles will cross their fingers no other team will pick up the sixth-round rookie, who needs lots of development, and add him to their 53.
Running backs (3): Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon
Note: ShunDerrick Powell has shown enough flash to warrant a look on the practice squad. Maybe Montrell Johnson, too.
Fullback (1): Ben VanSumeren
Note: He was moved from linebacker to this position, so the Eagles aren’t going to reverse course.
Receivers (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Darius Cooper
Note: Leaving Terrace Marshall off the roster was my the toughest cut, and he could make it yet, with Ainias Smith still on the bubble despite a 54-yard punt return and a six-yard TD catch against the Bengals.
Tight ends (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Harrison Bryant
Note: Some tough decisions here, but it’s a deep group. The Eagles will run the risk of losing the developing E.J. Jenkins. Kylen Granson still has a shot to make the roster ahead of Bryant.
Offensive linemen (10): Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, Jodan Mailata, Kendall Lamm, Drew Kendall, Brett Toth, Matt Pryor, Myles Hinton
Note: Darian Kinnard’s run with the Eagles comes to an end, and Trevor Keegan is the odd man out after being drafted in the fifth round last year. In an offensive line-deficient league, the Eagles also run the risk of losing sixth-round pick Cameron Williams and/or undrafted free agent Hollin Pierce to another team. But you can’t keep everybody.
Defensive tackles (6): Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Byron Young
Note: Like the tight end spot, this feels top heavy, but the talent is too good to risk losing. Jacob Sykes has done well enough to warrant a practice squad spot.
Edge/outside linebackers (4): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Patrick Johnson
Note: Johnson is the surprise here over Azeez Ojulari, but he always shows up when he plays, and sixth-round pick Antwan Powell-Ryland hasn’t done enough to earn a spot, but he will be added to the practice squad. Lance Dixon and Ochaun Mathis are caught in a numbers game, but would be good PS additions. This is a low number, but some of the defensive tackles can rotate outside if needed.
Linebackers (4): Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Jihaad Campbell, Smael Mondon
Note: Nakobe Dean starts the year on PUP.
Cornerbacks (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Adoree Jackson, Jakorian Bennett, Mac McWilliams
Note: The nod goes to Jackson here ahead of Eli Ricks, but the battle to make the roster isn’t over for Jackson, whose job could be in jeopardy.
Safety (4): Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Drew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum
Note: Andre Sam has done well enough to unseat McCollum and still might.
Specialists (3) Jake Elliott (kicker), Branden Mann (punter), Christian Johnstone (long snapper)
Note: Johnston was a late addition when Charley Hughlett got hurt. It’s still an open competition, though.
