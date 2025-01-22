Eagles Offensive Whiz Predicted To Leave Philly For Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles made a handful of great moves last offseason but one that has been pretty underrated was the signing of Kellen Moore to be the team's offensive coordinator.
Philadelphia had plenty of talent last year, but things kind of fell apart down the stretch. The Eagles limped into the playoffs and then were upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia added some big pieces in free agency but also landed Moore to take over the offense.
The Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and now is one win away from the Super Bowl. There has been some chatter about Philadelphia's passing offense, but the Eagles had the seventh-most points per game at 27.2 points per game and featured Saquon Barkley who racked up over 2,000 yards on the ground.
Clearly, the Eagles' offense has been one of the best in the league and Moore is getting some looks at possible head coach jobs including the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys recently interviewed him for their vacant position and USA Today Sports' Jacob Camenker predicted he will land the job.
"Dallas Cowboys: Kellen Moore, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator," Camenker said. "Deion Sanders got some buzz early in the Cowboys coaching search, but he isn't likely to interview with the team. Moore already has, and his ties to the franchise and existing relationship with Jerry Jones could make him an ideal fit for this job.
"Moore spent eight years in Dallas as a player and a coach. He was eventually elevated to offensive coordinator under Jason Garrett and Jones thought enough of Moore to keep him on Mike McCarthy's staff when Dallas hired him in 2020. Moore helped guide the Cowboys to the league's No. 1 offense in points and yards per game in 2021, so he could quickly rekindle that magic with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb...As such, the soon-to-be 36-year-old seems ready to make the leap and become Dallas' youngest head coach since Tom Landry."
Keep an eye on Dallas.
