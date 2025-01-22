Jalen Hurts Update: Will Eagles Star Miss NFC Championship Game?
The Philadelphia Eagles have some question marks to deal with as the NFC Championship Game quickly approaches.
Philadelphia will take on the Washington Commanders in just four days. The Eagles will welcome the Washington Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl. Whoever wins on Sunday will have a chance to face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.
One question that the Eagles have to currently deal with is the health of quarterback Jalen Hurts. He suffered a knee injury in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in the snow against the Los Angeles Rams. There have been some questions about whether or not he would be ready to go on Sunday and fans shouldn't be too worried right now.
Head coach Nick Sirianni joined 94 WIP SportsRadio on Tuesday and said the team is preparing as if Hurts will start, as transcribed by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.
“We are preparing with him being the quarterback," Sirianni said.
That doesn't necessarily mean he is 100 percent out of the woods, but it is a positive sign. Sirianni noted that we will find out more on Wednesday.
"We'll see tomorrow where he is," Sirianni said.
If the Eagles were to lose Hurts for the NFC Championship Game, that would be devastating. But, it doesn't sound like there is too much concern at this point. Keep an eye on him over the next few days, though.
