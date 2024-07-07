Eagles Offer Condolences After Tragic Death of Vikings Rookie CB
PHILADELPHIA - The NFL is as competitive an industry as there is.
It’s also a fraternity and the entire football landscape was reeling after finding out Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson passed away at the age of 24 after a deadly car crash.
The Eagles, an NFC rival of the Vikings, were quick to offer their condolences as an organization.
“Sending our condolences to the friends and family of Khyree Jackson, the Vikings organization, and all affected by this tragedy,” the organization said via social media.
Jackson, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon via Alabama, died after a three-car crash that occurred at 3:14 a.m. Saturday in Prince George's County, according to Maryland State Police. Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr., high school teammates of Jackson's, were also killed in the crash.
Hazel, 23, played at Maryland and Charlotte in college, while Lytton, 24, went to Florida State and Penn State.
According to the police report Hazel was driving a Dodge Charger with Jackson in the passenger seat when their car was struck by an INFINITI Q50 attempting to change lanes at a high level of speed. The Charger lost control, left the road, and struck multiple tree stumps.
Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lytton was transported to a hospital before being pronounced.
The female driver of the INFINITI and her two passengers, along with the driver of the third vehicle involved, were not injured. Investigators suspect alcohol may have played a role and charges are pending.
On a CB-hungry team, Jackson had a real opportunity to be a contributor early for Minnesota but the football aspect of things looks very small when a promising young man’s life is taken in a split second due to the reckless behavior of others.
"We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson's death following an overnight car accident," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident."
