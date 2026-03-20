Eagles Wild Tanner McKee Asking Price Revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles don't need to make a change in the quarterback room if they don't want to.

Jalen Hurts is a star and obviously isn't going anywhere. If some sort of injury were to pop up, Philadelphia has significant depth behind him right now with Tanner McKee and the recently acquired Andy Dalton. When it comes to McKee, he was talked about as a potential trade candidate early in the offseason and the conversation picked up steam again after the Eagles acquired Dalton.

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One team that was specifically linked to McKee early on this offseason was the New York Jets, who were in need of a starting quarterback. Since then, the Jets have acquired Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders. While breaking down the Jets' quarterback search, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that New York called about McKee, along with Davis Mills and Mac Jones, but all three teams were looking for second-round picks in return for their signal-callers.

The Eagles' quarterback room is a strength

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"They tried," Cimini said of the Jets. They looked into trading for guys like Tanner McKee, Davis Mills and guys like that. Mac Jones. Those teams were asking for second-round picks for these guys. Exorbitant prices."

That shows how highly the Eagles value McKee. He has just one more season left on his deal and has two starts under his belt. The fact that they reportedly were looking for a second-round pick is a tad aggressive, but Philadelphia also doesn't have to move McKee. If he ends up walking next offseason in free agency, the Eagles can easily find another backup. But with the Eagles hoping to contend in 2026, they need to be secure at the game's most important position. McKee has shown that he can step in and keep Philadelphia competitive. He's been with the team for years at this point.

That continuity is extremely valuable in itself. So, if a team comes calling and is willing to pay a premium, great. But it's also important for the Eagles to be covered from all angles. Right now, they are in the quarterback room.