Eagles Officially Place Brandon Graham On Reserve/Retired List
PHILADELPHIA - Brandon Graham announced his retirement back in March after a brilliant 15-year career, but the star defensive end technically remained on the Eagles’ 90-man offseason roster until Tuesday, when the team officially placed the legendary difference-maker on the NFL’s reserves/retired list.
The Eagles waited to file the paperwork on Graham until post-June 1 so they could split the remaining dead money on his contract, which is right around $9 million, over both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Filing the paperwork immediately in March would have accelerated the entire number onto the books in 2025. Philadelphia also picked up a nominal $1.25M in cap space this season by the sleight of hand.
Graham’s spot on the offseason 90-man roster was filled by undrafted rookie offensive lineman Marcus Tate earlier in the Day.
Tate is a Clemson product with guard/tackle versatility who participated in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player earlier this spring.
