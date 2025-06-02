Eagles Today

Eagles Officially Place Brandon Graham On Reserve/Retired List

The veteran called it a career back in March, but the Eagles didn't file the paperwork until June 2 for salary-cap purposes.

Jalen Hurts joined Brandon Graham at his retirement press conference on March 18, 2025.
Jalen Hurts joined Brandon Graham at his retirement press conference on March 18, 2025.
PHILADELPHIA - Brandon Graham announced his retirement back in March after a brilliant 15-year career, but the star defensive end technically remained on the Eagles’ 90-man offseason roster until Tuesday, when the team officially placed the legendary difference-maker on the NFL’s reserves/retired list.

The Eagles waited to file the paperwork on Graham until post-June 1 so they could split the remaining dead money on his contract, which is right around $9 million, over both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Filing the paperwork immediately in March would have accelerated the entire number onto the books in 2025. Philadelphia also picked up a nominal $1.25M in cap space this season by the sleight of hand.

Graham’s spot on the offseason 90-man roster was filled by undrafted rookie offensive lineman Marcus Tate earlier in the Day.

Tate is a Clemson product with guard/tackle versatility who participated in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player earlier this spring.

