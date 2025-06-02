Eagles Given Good Chance To Produce 'Protector of the Year'
PHILADELPHIA - The NFL has added a long-overdue award to honor the league’s often overlooked offensive linemen.
Jeff Stoutland’s dominant group in Philadelphia is at least partially responsible for elevating the profile of the big men up front, something fueled by the now-retired Jason Kelce, as well as All-Pro tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.
Predictably, the early odds give the Eagles a solid opportunity to have the first “Protector of the Year.”
That said, none of Philadelphia’s star offensive linemen, a group that also includes Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens and Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson, are the odds-on favorite.
That status belongs to Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell at 3/1, according to BetOnline.Ag, the first sportsbook to generate odds for the award.
The top Eagles player is Johnson at 9/1, but he’s also behind veteran San Francisco LT Trent Williams at 7/1 and Tampa Bay LT Tristan Wirfs at 8/1.
Mailata is 14/1 and Dickerson is at 25/1. Jurgens is not listed.
The odds are tackle-heavy with the first interior player showing up at No. 5 in the form of Kansas City All-Pro center Creed Humphrey. Denver OG Quinn Meinerz and Chicago OG Joe Thuney are the only interior O-Linemen ahead of Dickerson.
The award will be chosen by six former offensive linemen, including Kelce.