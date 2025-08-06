Eagles Or Giants? Saquon Barkley Reveals Key Difference
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most aggressive front offices in football and that was on full display last offseason.
It was a master class for Howie Roseman and the Eagles' front office as a whole. The Eagles entered free agency after stumbling throught the end of the 2024 season and knew they had to act quickly, despite a hot start to that campaign. What's sometimes forgotten was that for most of the 2023 season, the Eagles arguably were the top team in football.
They fell apart down the stretch, though, and were upset in the playoffs. Rather than banking on how the roster was, Roseman and the team struck gold with big-name talent. The Eagles snatched Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants and reunited with safety CJ Gardner-Johnson. On top of this, the Eagles rolled the dice on Zack Baun and Mekhi Becton and got two stars in the process.
Of all the moves, unsurprisingly, the Eagles' deal to bring Barkley to town stood out the most. Barkley just had one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in NFL history. He topped 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season and 2,500 rushing yards overall, including the playoffs.
That was just his first year in the Eagles' system as well. It was an incredible season, and something that Barkley hadn't seen in all of those years with the Giants.
Saquon Barkley made it clear that things are different with the Eagles and Giants
Barkley recently joined Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast and one topic that was discussed was how the Eagles' organization was different from New York.
"The thing that I’ve learned coming here, I wanted to be a Hall of Fame type of player, but this organization is outstanding,” Barkley said. “From top to bottom, the type of people that they have. Like, every section you can think of — whether it’s coaches, staff, or the training room — they’re just unbelievable people. It’s cool winning the Super Bowl and breaking records but to be able to have myself attached to this organization means even more.”
The Eagles are a top-tier organization and operation. It took one season with Barkley in town to win the Super Bowl. Luckily, he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Now, the big question is how can he follow up his near-perfect first season in town?
