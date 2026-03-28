Eagles RB Room: Set for 2026, But Time to Plan for Life After Saquon Barkley?
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The Eagles feel set at running back — and even somewhat “deep” — if the evaluation is limited strictly to the 2026 season.
That holds especially true if the organization still believes in Will Shipley’s potential as a third-down back, and if there’s still meat left on the bone with free-agent pickup Dameon Pierce, based on his promising rookie success in 2022.
The clear leader of the room remains Saquon Barkley, still regarded as one of the game’s true superstars even after a down 2025 season.
Behind Barkley is the electric Tank Bigsby, who turned heads with his explosive burst as a runner after being acquired from Jacksonville in early September of last year in exchange for two 2026 Day 3 draft picks.
However, if you’re Howie Roseman and taking a longer view, there has to be some discussion about life after Barkley, 29, who is under contract through 2028.
The reality of Barkley’s deal — which still carries the highest average annual value among NFL running backs — means Philadelphia could realistically walk away following another disappointing season.
Under The Radar Need?
Many attributed the Eagles’ running game struggles last year to a banged-up offensive line, but it’s also fair to note that Barkley wasn’t close to the same player who was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year during the Super Bowl LIX-winning season.
Replicating a record 2,504 yards (including postseason) was always going to be extremely difficult. That said, even if he bounces back to a 1,500- or 1,600-yard running season Barkley’s abilities as a receiver have long been somewhat embellished, and while he remains the Eagles’ best pass protector at the position, his performance in that area is only average by league standards.
Bigsby, who turns 25 in August, is young enough to eventually become the heir apparent, but he currently lacks the receiving skills and blitz-pickup ability to project as a true three-down back.
You could try to piecemeal the position with Bigsby and Shipley, but the latter still needs to prove he can handle meaningful third-down work in a Kenny Gainwell-like level.
Meanwhile, Pierce and his modest $250K in guarantees remains little more than a dart throw.
While the broader understanding is that the Eagles must begin repopulating an aging and expensive offense after years of heavy investment on defense, relatively little attention has been paid to the backfield.
Perhaps that should change.
Finding a potential three-down back with upside early on Day 3 — such as Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson or Penn State’s Kaytron Allen — could be a smart developmental investment under the patient, highly-regarded coaching of Eagles running backs mentor Jemal Singleton.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen