Eagles RB Room: Set for 2026, But Time to Plan for Life After Saquon Barkley?

The Eagles feel set at running back — and even somewhat “deep” — if the evaluation is limited strictly to the 2026 season.

That holds especially true if the organization still believes in Will Shipley’s potential as a third-down back, and if there’s still meat left on the bone with free-agent pickup Dameon Pierce, based on his promising rookie success in 2022.

The clear leader of the room remains Saquon Barkley, still regarded as one of the game’s true superstars even after a down 2025 season.

Behind Barkley is the electric Tank Bigsby, who turned heads with his explosive burst as a runner after being acquired from Jacksonville in early September of last year in exchange for two 2026 Day 3 draft picks.

However, if you’re Howie Roseman and taking a longer view, there has to be some discussion about life after Barkley, 29, who is under contract through 2028.

The reality of Barkley’s deal — which still carries the highest average annual value among NFL running backs — means Philadelphia could realistically walk away following another disappointing season.

Under The Radar Need?

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (RB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many attributed the Eagles’ running game struggles last year to a banged-up offensive line, but it’s also fair to note that Barkley wasn’t close to the same player who was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year during the Super Bowl LIX-winning season.

Replicating a record 2,504 yards (including postseason) was always going to be extremely difficult. That said, even if he bounces back to a 1,500- or 1,600-yard running season Barkley’s abilities as a receiver have long been somewhat embellished, and while he remains the Eagles’ best pass protector at the position, his performance in that area is only average by league standards.

Bigsby, who turns 25 in August, is young enough to eventually become the heir apparent, but he currently lacks the receiving skills and blitz-pickup ability to project as a true three-down back.

You could try to piecemeal the position with Bigsby and Shipley, but the latter still needs to prove he can handle meaningful third-down work in a Kenny Gainwell-like level.

Meanwhile, Pierce and his modest $250K in guarantees remains little more than a dart throw.

While the broader understanding is that the Eagles must begin repopulating an aging and expensive offense after years of heavy investment on defense, relatively little attention has been paid to the backfield.

Perhaps that should change.

Finding a potential three-down back with upside early on Day 3 — such as Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson or Penn State’s Kaytron Allen — could be a smart developmental investment under the patient, highly-regarded coaching of Eagles running backs mentor Jemal Singleton.