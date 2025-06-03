Eagles OTA 2.0 Observations: Hurts To Goedert Deep Shot Steals The Show
PHILADELPHIA - Better weather greeted the Eagles for their second and final OTA open to reporters this spring.
Tuesday's session was clocked at 81 minutes in temperatures that reached the same number under sunny skies.
There were some positive developments on the injury front with Landon Dickerson back in his familiar left guard position after missing last week’s OTA. The three-time Pro Bowl selection underwent knee surgery in the offseason.
Also, edge rusher Nolan Smith is getting closer to full clearance in his return from a torn triceps suffered in Super Bowl LIX, noting that he believes he will be cleared “to strike” by next week, presumably for the Eagles’ one-day mandatory minicamp on June 10. However, a more cautious approach may be better because the summer break extends to late July after minicamp.
The Eagles not observed at practice included receiver DeVonta Smith, who has been working out with Alabama standout receiver Ryan Williams in Tampa, second-year WR Johnny Wilson, and tight end E.J. Jenkins.
Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens continues to rehab from offseason back surgery and was working on a side field, as was kick returner Avery Williams (unknown injury).
Linebackers Nakobe Dean and Jihaad Campbell were observing practice again with the latter even seen wearing a helmet. However, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio admitted Dean “won't be back for a while” from his torn patellar tendon and pegged Campbell’s return from labrum surgery for sometime in August.
Also watching practice but not participating was WR Elijah Cooks.
Among those returning after missing last week’s open session were right tackle Lane Johnson, safety Reed Blankenship, and fullback Ben VanSumeren.
The highlight of Tuesday’s practice came on 7-on-7 drills with tight end Dallas Goedert matched up with All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun on the type of go route Jalen Hurts has mastered.
Hurts dropped the football in the bucket over Goedert’s outside shoulder, and the star tight end made a beautiful catch despite solid coverage from Baun.
-With Dickerson and Johnson back on the offensive line, the only starter missing was Jurgens. The group from left to right was Jordan Mailata, Dickerson, Brett Toth, Tyler Steen, and Johnson. The second-team OL from left to right was Darian Kinnard, Trevor Keegan, Drew Kendall, Matt Pryor, and Myles Hinton.
-Blankenship was back at safety and Sydney Brown got the first reps opposite the veteran starter, although rookie Drew Mukuba mixed in. Tristin McCollum and Lewis Cine also got a few first-team reps, but not with Blankenship.
-Getting the first opportunity on the edges today without Smith in team drills were Jalyx Hunt and Patrick Johnson, followed by Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche.
-Quinyon Mitchell continued to work at left cornerback with Adoree’ Jackson starting opposite him on the outside when the Eagles were in nickel. Cooper DeJan plays outside in “base,” which Fangio noted his defense was only in for 160-or-so snaps last season, before kicking inside to the slot in nickel.
Fangio also said that DeJean could get some work at safety this season with the idea of getting the best defensive backs on the field.
-Receiver Danny Gray continues to do some nice things with Smith absent and A.J. Brown being used sparingly in team drills. The former SMU star needs to catch the football more consistently, though.
-Mitchell was flagged for pass interference while trying to get a little too physical with WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
-Backup tight end Nick Muse hauled in a one-handed grab on an off-target pass by Dorian Thomas-Robinson.
-Rookie cornerback Mac McWilliams, who continues to play outside, has a nice pass breakup while in blanket coverage on TE Harrison Bryant.
-The special teams portion of the practice was focused on kickoff returns. With Williams not available, the returners were a mixture of Gray, undrafted rookie WR Giles Jackson, and undrafted rookie running back ShunDerrick Powell.
