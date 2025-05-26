Eagles OTA Attractions: One Starting Point At Each Position
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will kick off their voluntary on-field OTAs on Tuesday, and reporters will be on hand for one of three sessions this week, along with one next week before a one-day mandatory minicamp on June 10 closes out spring work for the Super Bowl LIX champions.
No one is winning championships in May or June, and the Eagles highlight that sentiment by their own actions. NFL teams are allowed 10 on-field voluntary OTA sessions, and Philadelphia is leaving four of those on the table. Minicamp can be three days, and the reigning champs are using just 33.3% of that.
That said, there will be some interesting nuggets uncovered, and here’s one note from each position that we will be keeping an eye on:
Quarterback - The QB position is about presence. Third-year signal caller Tanner McKee is getting the bump up to QB2 this season, and how he handles himself with two other young options – Dorian Thompson-Robinson and rookie Kyle McCord – on his heels will be interesting.
Running back - No pads is not exactly optimal for evaluating running backs, especially big physical ones like A.J. Dillon, but just getting back on the field after missing an entire season with stinger issues is important for the Boston College product.
Wide receiver - The Eagles need better depth, and second-year hopefuls Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith need to catch the football more consistently. Entering Year 2, both should be more comfortable, and if they aren’t, that would be a negative sign.
Tight end - It’s not as important with Dallas Goedert back in the fold, but free-agent, prove-it options Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant need to make a strong first impressions.
Offensive line - The Eagles used three Day 3 picks on offensive linemen, and the cross-training should start early. Obviously, Drew Kendall is a center, but does he get early work at right guard, or do the big bodies of Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams get a look there like 6-foot-8 undrafted rookie Hollin Pierce did at rookie camp?
Edge defender - My guess is that the athleticism and movement skills of Azeez Ojulari will stand out. The big test will come later with the pads, but it looks like the Eagles are counting on Ojulari, and a fast start can’t hurt.
Interior defensive line - All eyes are always on the conditioning of Jordan Davis, and that will be the first order of business.
Linebacker - With Nakobe Dean (knee) and Jihaad Campbell (shoulder) rehabbing, this should be Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s offseason and the second-year legacy could quiet some concerns.
Cornerback - Replacing a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback and team captain who happened to uplift everyone around him? You’re up, Kelee Ringo.
Safety - Nearly everyone believes second-round rookie Andrew Mukuba is destined to be a Day 1 starter opposite Reed Blankenship, so the interest should shift to whether or not Sydney Brown can upset that apple cart now that he’s a year off a torn ACL with a difficult rehab.
Special teams - The Eagles highlighted their belief that Jake Elliott’s struggles had more to do with some inconsistent snapping, so veteran Charley Hughlett is here to calm that issue.
