Eagles OTA Observations: Curtain Comes Up On 2025 Team
PHILADELPHIA -The curtain came up on the 2025 Eagles on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex practice bubble.
The 82-minute OTA session had to be moved inside due to persistent rain in the South Philadelphia area, and featured stretching, some 7-on-7 work, a special teams period, and even one 11-on-11 segment.
We’ll start with the housekeeping.
Attendance was solid for voluntary work, but there were some absences, most notably All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, safety Reed Blankenship, fullback Ben VanSumeren, edge rusher Bryce Huff, and return specialist Avery Williams.
Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, who is coming off offseason back surgery, was in attendance while not participating, and injured linebackers Nakobe Dean (knee) and Jihaad Campbell receded to the background once practice started. Edge rusher Nolan Smith participated in stretching and individual work with a large brace on his left arm after suffering a torn triceps in Super Bowl LIX.
Here’s what we observed:
-Without Johnson, Dickerson, and Jurgens, the starting offensive line from left to right was Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Brett Toth, Tyler Steen, and Darian Kinnard.
The second-team OL from left to right was: Kendall Lamm, Trevor Keegan, Drew Kendall, Kenyon Green, and Myles Hinton. The third team was Cameron Williams, Hollin Pierce, Kendall, Laekin Vakalahi, and Hinton.
It looks like Steen's main competition for the right guard spot will be Green and Pryor.
-Along with DeVonta Smith’s absence, All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown didn’t participate in team drills and neither did second-year backup Johnny Wilson. The Eagles’ first look in 11 personnel was Jahan Dotson, free-agent pickup Terrace Marshall, and Ainias Smith.
Dotson had a strong practice with a couple of receptions, including a sharp comeback route that left star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the dust.
-Most of the focus was on the defense which was using a 40 front to start with Jalyx Hunt at left end, Moro Ojomo and Jordan Davis inside, and Azeez Ojulari on the other edge.
The linebackers were All-Pro Zack Baun and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as expected, with rookie Smael Mondon Jr., on the second team with either Dallas Gant or undrafted rookie Lance Dixon.
-Mitchell did indeed move to the left side, which is Darius Slay’s old position, and Cooper DeJean was at right CB when there were only two on the field. When the defense was in nickel, DeJean moved to the slot, and veteran Adoree’ Jackson was at right cornerback, not Kelee Ringo, who played LCB on the second team.
-Without Blankenship, the Eagles mixed and matched at safety with rookie Drew Makuba getting first-team looks with Sydney Brown and Tristin McCollum later mixing in. Even Andre’ Sam and Lewis Cine got a few reps with the ones.
-Both Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee looked sharp throwing the football. The highlights came from McKee, first layering a throw to Danny Gray in between zone coverage. Gray beat Ringo off the line and made the catch before Mukuba could get over the top with the help. McKee also threw a deep shot TD to undrafted rookie WR Darius Cooper, who beat fellow UDFA B.J. Mayes in coverage.
Hurts biggest play was a strike to Dallas Goedert over the middle with Baun trailing in coverage.
-Second-year running back Will Shipley looks like a natural in the passing game coming out of the backfield.
-It was notable that Baun was working with Nolan Smith under the auspices of edge-rushing coach Jeremiah Washburn during special teams drills. Figure on Campbell to do that kind of cross-training as well once he’s healthy from March labrum surgery.
-There weren’t many splash plays on defense, but Andre Sam’s pass breakup on an out route by Grant Calcaterra got noticed. Sam rotated in as a second-team safety, and even got a few first-team reps.
-Future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce was at practice and was seen chopping it up with both Jeff Stoutland and Jurgens.