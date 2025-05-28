Eagles Set To Elevate Ryan Myers
PHILADELPHIA -The Eagles are expected to promote Ryan Myers to be the team’s new director of college scouting, according to Inside the League’s Neal Stratton.
Philadelphia Eagles on SI had previously reported that Myers was likely to get the spot.
Myers had been Anthony Patch’s top assistant as the assistant director of college scouting since 2022 and has been with the Eagles for 13 years. Patch left after a 23-year stint in Philadelphia, with one hiccup in the Chip Kelly era, for a senior executive position with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nicknamed “Tiny,” Myers spent four years as the Eagles' West Coast Area scout (2018-21) before being promoted to Patch’s assistant. He had held numerous college and pro scouting positions within the team's personnel department since he joined the Eagles in 2013.
Overall, during his tenure, Philadelphia has earned six postseason appearances, including winning Super Bowls LII and LIX.
Prior to joining the Eagles, Myers spent seven years with the San Francisco 49ers (2005-11) in various roles, including pro personnel scout.
He also worked as a scout with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts (2011-12) and the UFL's Sacramento Mountain Lions (2012-13). Myers also once served as the director of player personnel for the Kansas City Command (2011-12) of the AFL.