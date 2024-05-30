Eagles OTA Practice: John Ross, Parris Campbell Among Six Overreactions
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ second open OTA practice of spring was a solid appetizer, with the main course set to come on Tuesday when a three-day mandatory minicamp opens.
On Thursday, though, there was plenty to observe, and, of course, to overreact. It is still just May and it was a practice that ran just over an hour, so what can really be told about how this team will look when the season opens in Brazil on Sept. 6?
Here are six overreactions to what I saw:
Receiver 3: Forget about the search for one, which seems to be all everyone is talking about with this team. Hunter Renfrow? Courtland Sutton? Mecole Hardman? The good folks here in South Philly where the Eagles train would say: “Fugget about it!”
The Eagles have two on hand who can be that guy – John Ross and Parris Campbell. The two veterans had a strong practice.
Ross made a terrific stab of a catch about 20 yards down field that was thrown behind him by Kenny Pickett, made a nice cut and was off to the races. He also worked his way open on the sideline, coming back to help his quarterback when Pickett had to scramble, and made a nice catch in bounds.
“I feel like today was a good day,” he said. “I think I’m starting to get the offense more and I’m getting to focus more on the details. I’m getting in there more, so I feel better each and every day.”
Campbell got behind the defense, but an underthrow from Jalen Hurts was the only thing that prevented a long touchdown because the pass was broken up by Kelee Ringo.
“I’m just a guy that’s going to try to make the most of the opportunity whenever it comes, whenever it shows,” said Campbell. “I take pride in that. Obviously, the number of opportunities where ever you are might be limited, so that’s why I say you have to make the most of them.”
Rodgers to Pro Bowl: Isaiah Rodgers showed up big time for the second open OTA to the media. He scored a pick-6 of Hurts when he stepped in front of A.J. Brown on a quick slant.
It was one of four interceptions turned in by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense. Linebacker Zack Baun had a nice juggling pick of a tipped ball thrown by Hurts to Brown, undrafted free agent cornerback Shon Stephen swiped one from third-string Tanner McKee trying to hit Britain Covey, and second-year safety Mekhi Garner picked off an underthrow from Pickett.
As for Rodgers, he’s going to start opposite Darius Slay (who was a no show on Thursday) and, if the Eagles don’t make the Super Bowl, will be in whatever passes for the Pro Bowl these days. (Remember, these are overreactions).
Hurts vs. Pickett: Pickett came back to Earth a bit from the first open OTA, but there’s no denying he has a real good feel for the back-shoulder throw. He completed two of them in tight coverage, one to Albert Okwuegbunam, the other to E.J. Jenkins. Both tight ends made nice adjustments on the nifty throws.
Hurts, well, it’s May 30, so nothing to get alarmed about, but he threw two picks and could have had a third on an underthrow to Campbell that Ringo should have intercepted. He seems to look Brown’s way a lot, but DeVonta Smith did not attend on Thursday and lining up with the first team for a few snaps was Joseph Ngata. So…
EJ Jenkins. Because these are overreactions, I’m going to say E.J. Jenkins will win the third tight end job behind Dallas Goedert and C.J. Uzomah. That means saying good-bye to Grant Calcaterra and Okwuegbunam and trying to get one or both to the practice squad.
Jenkins has looked terrific in both open OTAs. The second-year player from Georgia Tech skied to catch a high throw from Tanner McKee on Thursday with Adnre Sam in coverage.
Rookie receivers. It was not a good practice for fifth-rounder Ainias Smith and sixth-rounder Johnny Wilson.
In the first live rep we saw Smith take, he got his feet crossed up while fielding a punt, and on his way to the ground, he had the ball clunk off his hands.
Wilson dropped a pass during an 11-on-11 drill that started from the Eagles own 1-yard line. It was a big drop considering the Eagles would have moved away from their own goal line and received some breathing room out to near the 15-yard line.
Zack Baun. The free-agent signing is going to make it difficult for Nakobe Dean to get his starting linebacker job back. Baun may be on his way to earning another contract after signing a one-year deal this offseason (remember, these are overreactions).
If Dean wants to regain his job, he may have to beat out Devin White, who has looked average in coverage during seven-on-seven drills.
