Eagles All-Pro Defender Linked To Colts In Possible Major Summer Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a handful of additions so far this offseason but there certainly are subtractions on the way as well.
There's a chance that the Eagles add more to the roster over the next few months -- including a possible major trade for a receiver -- but Philadelphia also will have to trim down the roster.
One player who has been speculated as being a candidate who will be playing elsewhere when the 2024 campaign kicks off is veteran cornerback James Bradberry.
Bradberry has spent the last two seasons with the Eagles and was an All-Pro in 2022. While this is the case, he struggled in 2023 and now could be on his way out of town. Philadelphia re-loaded the cornerback spot through the draft and Bradberry seems expendable now.
It's unclear exactly what will happen, but Bleacher Report's Matt Holder compiled a list of trades that could happen after June 1st and linked Bradberry to the Indianapolis Colts.
"However, they chose Laiatu Latu, whom general manager Chris Ballard called "the best pass-rusher in the draft" instead," Holder said. "That's a hard pick to argue with, but Ballard didn't address the secondary until the fifth round. That leaves Indianapolis with JuJu Brents and Dallis Flowers as its projected starting outside cornerbacks, both of whom battled injuries last year and lack NFL experience. So, the Colts could use a veteran starting option at cornerback.
"While James Bradberry is coming off a down year, he was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 and fits the profile that Ballard and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley covet at the position. Bradberry has long arms (33⅜ inches) and good ball skills, as evidenced by his 112 career passes defended. He has at least 10 pass breakups in each of his eight NFL seasons, including 13 last year, and has 19 career interceptions. Adding the soon-to-be 31-year-old would give the Colts another starting option at cornerback and a good mentor for their young position group at the least."
While this is speculation, it does make a lot of sense. Don't be surprised to see chatter pick up over the next few weeks.
