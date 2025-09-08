Eagles' Outside Answer Will Likely Come From Within
PHILADELPHIA – On Aug. 18, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked what it would take to move Cooper DeJean from nickel cornerback to the outside.
“Someone to develop at the nickel position and someone not to develop at the corner position,” was Fangio’s answer. “And we haven't seen Cooper play any corner either other than NCAA ball, so there's a lot of unknowns there to be answered yet.”
No one has developed yet at the slot position – not rookie Mac McWilliams or practice squad players Parry Nickerson or Brandon Johnson. So, veteran Mike Hilton was brought in for a workout on Monday. He can play the slot, and that would allow DeJean to move from there to the outside. Problem solved.
While Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes still strikes fear in opponents, the Kansas City receivers don’t do much to rattle defenses. Not without Rashee Rice, who is serving a suspension, and Xavier Worthy expected to miss time with a shoulder injury suffered in the opener.
The Eagles will travel to KC on Sunday for a Week 2 matchup between two teams that have played against each other in two of the last three Super Bowls, knowing that Mahomes can win with the cast of characters he has at receiver - and knowing that they need help to stop it from happening.
So Much For Eagles' Grand Plan At Cornerback
The Eagles’ grand offseason plan of replacing Darius Slay didn’t go well. Adoree Jackson won the battle to start over Kelee Ringo. Jakorian Bennett was acquired in a trade to add depth. How did that go on Thursday? Not well.
Ringo couldn’t get on the field for a single defensive snap while Bennett played just seven snaps and had a pass interference called against him on one of them.
That doesn’t speak well of them when Jackson was out there getting beaten left and right. He was targeted seven times by Prescott and allowed five catches for 103 yards and five first downs. Jackson also committed a red-zone pass interference. His Pro Football Focus grade was 33.6, the lowest of any cornerback to play so far in Week 1.
“In the first half, I have a couple of plays that I want back,” said Jackson, “but I do like how I kept competing regardless of what was going on. Not wavering. I had my PBU (pass break up vs. CeeDee Lamb). I had some tackles.
“But just staying in the flow, staying in the rhythm of the game, and trying to be there for my teammates regardless. As I said, there’s always a lot of ball. It’s probably going to sound redundant, but there’s a lot of ball to be played.”
We’ll see how much of that ball is played by Jackson.
DeJean would be a step in the right direction of shoring up the outside. So would an improved pass rush, so they signed veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith, because they didn’t have a sack and did not have much consistent pressure on Dak Prescott in the season-opening 24-20 win over the Cowboys.
Jalen Carter leaving his teammates hanging out to dry when he didn’t have enough discipline to walk away from a confrontation with Prescott, and chose instead to spit on him, didn’t help matters.
