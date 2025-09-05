Eagles Overcome Plenty Of Adversity To Defeat Cowboys, 24-20
PHILADELPHIA – The stared adversity in the face all game long, yet they overcame.
The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles rose above the ejection of one of their best defensive players, Jalen Carter, nine penalties for 110 yards, the loss of Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson to a back injury late, and a weather delay of about an hour to win a thrilling, 24-20 game against their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in the season opener on Thursday night before a sold-out Lincon Financial Field.
It may have been one of the most undisciplined games the Eagle player in recent memory, starting with Carter getting tossed for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before a single snap was played. As players milled around waiting for a cart to remove Ben VanSumeren, who suffered a knee injury on the opening kickoff, Carter spit on Prescott.
“One of the officials observed him spitting on an opponent,” said referee Shawn Smith via a pool report during the weather delay. “It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game. It’s a non-football act.”
Jalen Hurts Rescues Eagles
Quarterback Jalen Hurts did it with his arm and legs. He ran for a pair of touchdowns, scoring four and eight yards. Each score tied the game, and he ended with a game-high 62 yards on 14 runs, including a four-yard run on third-and-three that allowed the Eagles to run out the clock from there.
Hurts threw for 152 yards, completing an efficient 19 passes in 23 attempt. His 51-yard toss to Jahan Dotson was a thing of beauty and allowed the Eagles to take a 21-17 lead late in the first half on a 10-yard touchdown run from Saquon Barkley, who had 18 carries for 60 yards, a 3.3 yards per carry average.
Dotson was the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 59 yards. A.J. Brown wasn’t targeted until 1:41 remained in the game, catching an eight-yard pass. DeVonta Smith had just three receptions for 16 yards while tight end Dallas Goedert made seven catches for 44 yards.
The Cowboys had 307 total yards to the Eagles’ 302, but a fumble forced by rookie Jihaad Campbell against Miles Sanders proved huge because it came with the Cowboys at the Eagles’ 11 with a first down.
Right after the forced fumble, which was recovered by Quinyon Mitchell, came the weather delay. there wouldn't be any more scoring after the delay.
TURNING POINT
Jalen Carter getting tossed from the game for spitting at Dak Prescott after the opening kickoff. He didn’t even get to play a single defensive snap.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, it happened while his teammate Ben VanSumeren was down on the field waiting for a cart to take him away. VanSumeren was quickly ruled out with a knee injury. Carter joined him in the locker room after being booted. It’s not what you want from one of your best defensive players and supposed leader. It’s simply an unforgiveable error from Carter that could draw disciplinary action from the league.
STUDS
Jake Elliott. The kicker connected from 58 yards with 8:30 to play in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 24-20 lead. His last make from that distance was 2021. Ear was 50 yards and he was just 1-for-7 from 50-plus yards.
Jalen Hurts. The quarterback’s legs and arms were on full display and he accounted for 214 total yard and two rushing touchdowns.
Jihaad Campbell. The rookie stripped Miles Sanders of the football inside the Eagles’ 10 with 4:44 to play. Quinyon Mitchell recovered to turn back a Cowboys threat and protect a 24-20 lead.
DUDS
-Jalen Carter. Stupid, stupid, stupid. He sucked the energy out of the stadium with his spitting penalty.
-Adoree Jackson. It’s tough to be too hard on him. He was evaluated for a concussion but returned, and he battled, but he was beaten early and often and looked like the guilty party on a 32-yard, third-down throw that put the Cowboys at the 1-yard line. Jackson was called for pass interference on the next play and the Cowboys eventually scored to take a 7-0 lead.
-Landon Dickerson. The left guard allowed his man to beat to bring Saquon Barkley down for a five-yard loss. The Eagles appeared to be on a drive to drain the clock and win the game, picjing up a pair of first-downs on tush pushes. The nig loss derailed the drive. Unable to overcome second-and-15 and had to punt with 7:20 to play.
Shortly after that, it was announced that Dickerson was questionable to return with a back injury.
-Miles Sanders. The Eagles' second-round pick in 2019 had a costly fumble with Dallas at the Eagles’ 11 with a first down.
