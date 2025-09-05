Eagles Today

Jalen Hurts Steps Up To Help Eagles Take 21-20 Halftime Lead In Seaason Opener

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback helped the Eagles run for 123 yards in the first half.

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Carter got run out of the game before he could log a defensive snap. Then, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts kept the Cowboys running with a leggy performance that featured plenty of darting and dashing to help the Eagles open a 21-20 halftime lead over the visiting Dallas Cowboys in the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening NFC East clash.

Hurts ran for a pair of touchdowns, covering four yards and eight yards. Both scores tied the game after the Cowboys got touchdown runs from Javonta Williams, the first giving them a 7-0 lead, the second a 14-7 lead.

The Eagles QB ended the half with 48 yards on six carries. As a team, the Eagles ran for 123 yards, with Saquon Barkley getting 49 yards on 10 runs and Will Shipley adding 26 yards. Hurts was 9-for-11 with 93 yards passing.

Penalties Hurt Eagles In First Half

A.J. Brown was not targeted in the first two quarters, and DeVonta Smith had only one target and catch for six yards, but Jahan Dotson’s 52-yard catch on third-and-six late in the second quarter, deep in their own territory, helped set up a Barkley 10-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds to go. It was the Eagles’ first lead of the night.

Carter’s ejection loomed large throughout the half, however. He’s supposed to be one of the defensive leaders, but while the teams were waiting for a cart to take Ben VanSumeren off the field after he suffered a knee injury on the opening kickoff, Carter and Dak Prescott were nose to nose.

Carter was shown spitting on the Cowboys quarterback. A flag flew immediately, and Carter was ejected.

Penalties hurt the Eagles throughout the first half. Quinyon Mitchell was called for pass interference on a second-and-24 throw that, after the 34-yard infraction was stepped off, gave Dallas the ball at Philly’s 12. The Cowboys cashed that into a touchdown.

The defending Super Bowl champions were flagged seven times for 93 yards. Nolan Smith accounted for two of those penalties, one a taunting penalty after tackling Miles Sanders, the other a roughing-the-passer call that kept a late drive alive for Dallas.

Two penalties - a pass interference on Jakorian Bennett and a Smith roughing penalty - allowed the Cowboys to march into field goal range, getting a 53-yarder from Brandon Aubrey as time expired.

After scoring TDs on their first two offensive possessions, the Eagles' defense held Dallas to a 41-yard field goal. Adoree Jackson, who was beaten too much for Vic Fangio’s liking in the first quarter, made two nice pass breakups against CeeDee Lamb on back-to-back throws. On third-and-10, Prescott fired toward George Pickens in the end zone. Mitchell had good coverage, and the play had no chance of success.

