Eagles-Packers: Inside The Snap Counts, Who Were The "Iron" Men?
All of Vic Fangio’s mixing and matching with various personnel groupings all summer long came to a halt in the Eagles’ season-opening 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil on Friday night as he gave several players the majority of snaps.
Here’s a closer look inside the defense’s snap counts from the win:
Zack Baun, Reed Blankenship, and Darius Slay. All three played 100 percent of the snaps, of which there were 67. This will likely be the norm going forward for Fangio with these three players and maybe one more.
Baun was fantastic with 15 tackles and two sacks, including the one that ended the game when he used what looked like a takedown in wrestling to get Malik Willis to the ground as time ran out.
The Packers wanted nothing to do with Slay, and stayed away from him, opting to test rookie Quinyon Mitchell in the pass game.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The safety would’ve played 100 percent of the snaps, but he came off for one play to have a hand tended to. He played 66 snaps.
Nakobe Dean. The linebacker did some good and bad things but was on the field for 64 snaps. He had four tackles with one QB hit and one pass defended. We will see if this role grows or shrinks when/if Devin White returns.
Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. The conditioning of both defensive tackles was talked about all summer, but Carter played 51 snaps (76 percent), which feels like the right amount. Davis only played 35 (52 percent).
Brandon Graham. Fangio said there would be no pitch count on the 36-year-old defensive end, and in this one, he had him on the field for 32 snaps (48 percent). He had one tackle.
Cooper DeJean. Fangio said the rookie wasn’t where he needs to be yet after missing thre weeks of training camp, and his play time reflected that. He was on the field for just six snaps.
Kelee Ringo. Mitchell (94 percent of the snaps) provided a gallant effort on the outside, so Ringo saw just four snaps.
Bryce Huff. His rookie debut saw him on the field for just 30 saps (45 percent) and was mostly a non-factor.
Now, the offense:
Line: All five starters went the distance and Mekhi Becton looked right at home in his first start inside at right guard. Becton allowed just two QB pressures.
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Smith played all 100 percent of the snaps (76) while Brown had 72 snaps. They combined for 12 catches and 203 yards, with Brown scoring a touchdown on a 67-yard catch-and-run.
Running backs. Saquon Barkley had 61 snaps (80 percent) and, boy, did he make them count. Kenny Gainwell checked in with 15 snaps (20 percent) and rookie Will Shipley four (5 percent). Shipley did get 17 reps on special teams.
Tight ends. Dallas Goedert got 62 snaps (82 percent), Grant Calcaterra 36 (47 percent), and E.J. Jenkins, who was elevated from the practice squad got three reps. Goedert had four catches for 31 yards to Calcaterra’s one for 11. Jenkins had seven special teams reps.
Johnny Wilson. The rookie receiver had a little taste of action with 10 reps. He was targeted only once.
