Eagles, Panthers Deadline Proposal Lands $25 Million Pro Bowler In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles don't need to pull off a blockbuster trade over the next week, unlike other hopeful contenders.
Philadelphia did a good job in the offseason upgrading the roster and could sit comfortably through the deadline without a major move but still have a good chance of making some noise this season. The Eagles have a well-built roster that is starting to perform up to its potential.
The Eagles are 5-2 and have a chance to move into first place in the NFC East this weekend if they can take down the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Commanders lose to the New York Giants.
Although most of the Eagles' offseason moves have worked out so far, not all have been extremely successful so far, although there is a lot of season left. Philadelphia acquired Jahan Dotson from the Commanders with the hope that he would be the team's No. 3 receiver.
That deal hasn't worked out so far which could leave the Eagles to at least consider another move ahead of the trade deadline. Because of this, PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski suggested Carolina Panthers Pro Bowler Adam Thielen as a fit.
"Thielen had 103 catches and 1,014 yards and 4 (touchdowns) on a terrible Panthers team in 2023," Kempski said. "In 2024, he played in the first three games, and had eight catches for 109 yards and a TD. He has missed the last five games on IR with a hamstring injury, but should be back soon. Howie Roseman traded a third-round pick for Jahan Dotson a couple months ago. However, Dotson and all the other Eagles receivers not named A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have done next to nothing for the Eagles so far this season...
"The trade for Dotson was a clear overpay, and Roseman is going to want to see him succeed, but Dotson is under contract through 2025 so there's time for that trade to be salvaged to some degree. Thielen would give the Eagles a more tried and true immediate veteran contributor who runs good routes and will make the plays that come his way, even if he's no longer the threat he once was."
This is a great suggestion. Carolina already has traded one star receiver. Thielen wouldn't cost much, but could help.
More NFL: Browns Urged To Dump $23 Million Star In Deadline Deal With Eagles