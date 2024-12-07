Eagles-Panthers: Players To Watch, Final Score Prediction
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will be challenged by the three-win Carolina Panthers, maybe not physically or competitively but mentally. To run their winning streak to nine straight and reach 11 wins, the Eagles cannot enter Sunday's Week 14 home game thinking they can show up and win.
The last two weeks have seen the Panthers push the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the limit, losing by three, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to overtime, before losing by three again.
“Their entire team is playing well,” said Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. “They’re a really good football team, playing fast, flying to the ball, their DBs are really good, and the front seven, they create some disruption there, so you gotta come out ready to play.”
Can the Panthers really spring an upset? This is the NFL, after all and, as the movie said, ‘Any Given Sunday.’
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Saquon Barkley. The MVP candidate needs 108 yards to rewrite the team’s record books for most yards in a season. LeSean McCoy holds the record at 1,607 set in 2013. Barkley has 1,499 and is running against the worst rush defense in the NFL.
Kenny Gainwell and Will Shipley. There’s a chance that if the Eagles have control of this one early, Barkley may take an early seat and let his backups eat.
Grant Calcaterra. The backup tight end to Dallas Goedert stepped up the last time Goedert missed time. Goedert missed three games with a hamstring injury earlier this year and was placed on IR this time with a knee injury. The Eagles have had their top three receiving threats available for just four games this season.
Tristin McCollum. The safety entered the league as undrafted free agent from Sam Houston State, signed by the Texans in 2022, has patiently waited for his opportunity. Now it’s here – his first NFL start. It comes due to a concussion that will sideline Reed Blankenship.
Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean. The Eagles linebackers have become a dynamic duo and are 1-2 in tackles. Baun has 117 tackles, 73 of which are solo. Dean has 94 tackles, 58 of which are solo. They are Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded linebackers since Week 8 – Baun is at 91.8, Dean at 85.2.
QUESTIONS
-Can Panthers quarterback and first overall pick last year Bryce Young continue his baby-step improvement against the league’s top-ranked defense?
-Will Jordan Mailata’s fantastic season at left tackle continue? Mailata is PFF’s highest-graded lineman in the league (96.0) and run blocker (8.4). He is second in pass blocking with a 91.5 grade.
PREDICTION
The Eagles run all over the Panthers and win this one going away.
Eagles 38, Panthers 13
Season series: 6-6.
More NFL: Eagles Safety On Verge Of First Career Start, Picks Twin Brothers' Brain