Eagles Safety On Verge Of First Career Start, Picks Twin Brothers' Brain
PHILADELPHIA – Tristin McCollum has heard a lot from a lot of different people about the interception that almost was.
Now, after hitting the JUGs machine early and often this week in practice, the Eagles safety might get another shot. The Eagles ruled out a pair of safeties - starter Reed Blankenship (concussion) and Sydney Brown (knee) - for Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers so McCollum will make his first NFL start.
“I just feel prepared,” said McCollum on Friday. “It was a good week of practice, good preparation and we still have (Saturday) to go over some things, but it’s been good.”
As for he interception, well…teammates C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Copper DeJean mentioned it in interviews, saying McCollum needs to make that catch. Before McCollum could even get settled on the bus ride back from Baltimore after the Eagles pinned a 24-19 loss on the Ravens, his twin brother Zyon was on the phone.
“He’s like, ‘We need those,’” Tristin said on Friday. “Those are what get you paid. That was a freebie right there.”
Actually, the gift-wrapped interception Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tried to give him was dropped, and it was the smart play because it came on fourth down and the Eagles got better field position rather than getting the ball where McCollum.
“Situational football, you know,” he laughed. “We love situational football. I was paying attention. That’s my story, I’m sticking to that.”
McCollum is a mild-mannered player, easy to root for, and, the Eagles hope, hard to throw and run on. He has played 155 snaps this season, a rise from the 55 he got last year.
“It’s helped a lot,” he said. “Any experience you can get is very, very valuable, so I definitely don’t take those situations I’ve been put in lightly. Even (Thursday) night, going through and looking at some of those games, kind of putting myself back in there to familiarize, it’s very beneficial.”
There’s also Zyon. The two talk all the time, and this week was no different, though most of their conversations came earlier in the week. Zyon has played well in his three seasons with the Buccaneers, and this year he has started all 12 games and made two interceptions.
“The past couple days we’ve both been pretty busy, but at the beginning of the week, we had an idea coming into it (that Tristin would start),” he said “Also, playing the Panthers - it’s one of his divisional opponents, so getting some of his game notes, some of the things he has seen having faced them already. It’s been cool.”
Even cooler ihe can latch onto an interception of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
More NFL: Backup To Eagles Big Play Slay Has Made His Share Of Big Plays