Eagles Place Curry, James on IR

Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that both defensive end Vinny Curry and cornerback Craig James suffered "significant" injuries in Sunday's season-opening loss to Washington.

The reverberation to that came Tuesday when both Curry and James were placed on injured reserve. meaning each will miss at least three games.

Curry has a hamstring issue and is expected to miss at least a month, according to sources, while James' injury is still undefined.

Also concerning for Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at DE is Brandon Graham, who is in the concussion protocol, and Derek Barnett, who missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury of his own.

"We have other guys," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "We'll see where all those guys get to. It's only Monday as far as injuries go. We'll see how those guys go. We'll see where our guys that missed this last game trend. We'll have a good plan come Sunday."

James, a special-teams stalwart as well as a backup to Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox on the outside at CB, was voted a team captain for his work on Dave Fipp's coverage units. He's one of the gunners on punt coverage along with Rudy Ford.

"At the end of the day all these guys could go down at any one play right there. We'll just have the next guy step up, go in," Fipp explained. "We're confident. We have contingency plans. In [the Washington] game Cre'Von LeBlanc came in, played snaps, did a nice job. He had one gunner rep, a couple on the outside as a jammer on punt return. I thought Cre'Von went in there, competed well, did a nice job for us."

The Eagles filled one of the open 53-man roster spots by elevating offensive guard Sua Opeta from the practice squad. Opeta was also a call-up from the practice squad against Washington but did not play in the game.

To replace Opeta on the PS, the Eagles signed tight end Jordan Franks. The 24-year-old Franks, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, is a Central Florids product who played in six games for the Bengals in the 2018 season, recording two catches for 37 yards.

