Eagles Playmaker Reveals Motivation To Join Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles lost running back Kenneth Gainwell this offseason but they brought in a great option to replace him.
Philadelphia signed AJ Dillon after he spent four years with the Green Bay Packers. Over the four years in Green Bay, Dillon racked up over 2,400 rushing yards,16 rushing touchdowns, 763 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.
Unfortunately, Dillon missed the entire 2024 National Football League season due to a neck injury. If he’s fully healthy in 2025, he could help take the Eagles’ offense to an even higher level, though. A running back duo of Saquon Barkley and Dillon arguably is better than a duo of Barkley and Gainwell.
Dillon opened up about why he chose to join the Eagles on the "Toonen to Dillon Podcast.
"The Eagles weren’t on our list of, ‘we think this is really, really going to be where it’s at on Monday or Tuesday,’” Dillon said. "(On Wednesday,) they were like, ‘Hey, they like you, they’ve called a couple times, we’ve had some great conversations, they see a role for you. I got that call at 4:30 p.m., by 5:30 I was on FaceTime with Nick Sirianni and Howie [Roseman], and they were like, let’s do it, and let’s get you on a flight tomorrow at 7 a.m. That’s how quick it goes...
"When it comes to ball, I’ve always been like this, but I feel like I’m pretty low-maintenance," Dillon said about partnering with Saquon Barkley. "Everybody says that and nobody really is, but I feel like I really am. Let’s ball out."
Philadelphia has lost some big pieces this offseason, but it also has made some very underrated moved. The Eagles brought Dillon to town along with guys like Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche, and Adoree' Jackson.
The Eagles just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and there’s an argument that they can be even better in 2025. Dillon could help with that.
