Should Eagles Reunite With Super Bowl LII Champion?
The Philadelphia Eagles already have been busy but there's obviously more work to do.
It wouldn't hurt to add another receiver into the mix. The Eagles are fortunate to have both AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in the organization. Jahan Dotson is young and still in town and has plenty of upside. The Eagles don't have much depth behind these three. It wouldn't hurt to add another playmaker.
One guy who is still available on the open market and would be a solid pickup is old friend Nelson Agholor. He spent five years with the Eagles and was a part of the Super Bowl LII-winning team. He hasn't been with the team over the last five years and spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens.
He didn't have a ton of production last year with just 14 catches for 231 receiving yards. Adding someone like Agholor wouldn't be a complete game-changer for the Eagles, but it would add more depth to the organization.
The Eagles have lost a lot of pieces this offseason, including depth receiver Parris Campbell to the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia hasn't done much in the receiver market yet. Agholor has plenty of experience, would likely be very cheap, and could at least be short-term depth. Even if he didn't make the roster out of camp, he would be a solid pickup.
At this point, why not? He's out there for the taking.
