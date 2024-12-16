Eagles Playoff Picture: Updated Odds At No. 1 Seed After Week 15 Win, Lions Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles have done everything that it can to give itself a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
There are just three weeks left in the regular season and the Eagles and Detroit Lions are both tied with stellar 12-2 records. Philadelphia has won 10 straight games to get to this point after beginning the year 2-2. The Lions had won a lot in a row, but they actually lost on Sunday in Week 15 action against the Buffalo Bills.
Now, it seems like more of a toss-up regarding who actually will earn the No. 1 seed. Detroit currently has the No. 1 spot and seems to have the inside track to earning it for the playoffs. The Lions are 8-1 in the conference this year, while the Eagles are 7-2. If both the Lions and Eagles were to win out, the Lions would have the No. 1 seed.
Detroit will finish the season by facing the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup against Minnesota could very well decide the top spot in the conference. The Eagles finish the season with games against the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants.
Detroit entered Week 15 with a 75 percent chance at the No. 1 seed. Now, Pro Football Network's Playoff Predictor has the Lions at a 42.4 percent chance at the No. 1 seed. It's going to be an interesting few weeks and the Lions still have the best shot at the top seed, but the Eagles aren't out yet.
More NFL: Watch Eagles' Jalen Hurts-AJ Brown Connect On TD After Dramatic Week