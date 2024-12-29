Eagles Playoff Picture: Where Things Stand Before Cowboys Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a good spot right now.
Philadelphia may have suffered a loss in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders, but it is still 12-3 on the season and in first place in the NFC East. The Eagles still are the No. 2 seed in the NFC overall with the playoffs approaching.
The Eagles won't hit the field for Week 17 until Sunday when they take on the Dallas Cowboys. Jalen Hurts won't be on the field for the Eagles after going down with a concussion and Kenny Pickett is expected to start for the team.
Philadelphia is 12-3 on the season and is one win away from winning the NFC East. If the Eagles can take down the Cowboys, they will secure a top-4 seed in the NFC in the upcoming postseason. At this point, the No. 2 seed seems like the most likely option for the Eagles.
The Detroit Lions have the No. 1 seed at 13-2. Philadelphia is 12-3 and would need to win its final two games of the season and Detroit to lose both to even have a chance. The Los Angeles Rams have the No. 3 seed at 9-6 so they can catch the Eagles in the win column.
If the Eagles lose their final two games and the Commanders win both, there is a small chance they could overtake Washington in the NFC East standings but that's extremely unlikely.