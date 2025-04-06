Eagles Polarizing Pickup Linked To Unexpected Contender
The Philadelphia Eagles have a few players that have been mentioned in trade rumors recently.
Dallas Goedert has been the most talked about potential trade candidate, but Bryce Huff is another guy who has been floated as an option after landing a three-year, $51.1 million deal last offseason.
Huff didn’t have a great year and is pretty expensive. He’s young so the Eagles shouldn’t give up hope on him, but if they want to cut costs further a trade could make sense.
NFL Trade Rumor’s Logan Ulrich made a list of eight potential landing spots for him and one that surprisingly was mentioned was the Green Bay Packers.
"Packers give 2025 7th (No. 237) for Huff," Ulrich said. "While Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has expressed confidence in the players already on the roster stepping up and producing more as pass rushers, this is a potential problem spot for Green Bay.
"There aren’t notable connections to Huff on staff but he’s arguably one of the best sack artists potentially available going into the summer and he would be a better scheme fit in Packers DC Jeff Hafley’s defense, which wants to be attacking and get up the field. Green Bay has some salary flexibility to take on more of Huff’s contract than other teams, but Gutekunst likely will drive a harder bargain with draft compensation."
The Eagles took down the Packers in the playoffs and they have been leading the charge trying to get the “Tush Push” banned. Could the two surprisingly come together on a trade? It doesn’t seem too likely but anything could happen.
More NFL: Could Eagles All-Pro Join Josh Sweat With Cardinals?