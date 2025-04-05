Could Eagles All-Pro Join Josh Sweat With Cardinals?
The Philadelphia Eagles lost one defensive piece to the Arizona Cardinals. Could they lose another?
Philadelphia opted to cut ties with James Bradberry after a roller coaster of a year. It seemed like the Eagles could move on from him ahead of the 2024 season. Bradberry ended up making the roster despite making the change from cornerback to safety. While this is the case, he got hurt and then never returned to the field for Philadelphia.
He was a part of the team during the 2024 season and is a Super Bowl champion, though. The Eagles opted to move on from him this offseason and he is still available.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of one free agent for each team and listed Bradberry for the Cardinals.
"Arizona Cardinals: CB James Bradberry," Knox said. "After ranking 21st in net yards per completion allowed last season, the Arizona Cardinals could afford to add to their cornerback room. While James Bradberry has had a rough couple of seasons with the Eagles—he didn't see regular-season action in 2024—he's an experienced veteran with 124 starts on his resume.
"Bradberry was a very reliable starter in 2022 and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 51.6 in coverage that season. That also happened to be Philly's last season with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who currently serves as Arizona's head coach."
Bradberry was an All-Pro in 2022 with the Eagles but had a rough 2023 season. A team should still give him a shot. Could it be the Cardinals after also poaching Josh Sweat?
