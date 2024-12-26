Eagles Today

Eagles Sloppiness Against Commanders Extended Off The Field

Nick Sirianni was asked about an alleged incident with former Eagles TE Zach Ertz after last Sunday's loss.

John McMullen

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - On a day it could be argued that the Eagles were undisciplined on the field, their head coach evidently wasn't setting the best example off of it.

After a 36-33 setback at Washington Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Commanders tight end Zach Ertz had to be separated by Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro during the postgame handshake, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Per McLane, Ertz took exception to something Sirianni said about his performance during the game, and Sirianni later apologized to Ertz over a Zoom call.

An all-time Eagles great, Ertz's last season in Philadelphia (2021) was Sirianni's first and the veteran TE was traded in-season to the Arizona Cardinals.

Whether there is ill will over that short stint together can be debated. Either way, Sirianni non-confirmed the confirmation something went down with the alleged incident at his Thursday press conference.

"I'll keep all my conversations with any guys provate," Sirianni said. "I've got a lot of respect for Zach. Great football player. Great person to be around. I really got a lot of respect for Zach and all the good things he's done and my relationship with him."

The issue likely stemmed from Sirianni's frustration after the Eagles lost for the first time in nearly three months.

On Monday, the Eagles coach was asked about safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson being ejected vs. the Commanders after two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, the headline of what the head coach described as a "sloppy" day.

"You never want to have penalties like that. I always encourage our guys to be themselves, have fun when you're celebrating, play how you play, but do it within the confines of the rules," Sirianni said. "That's something I say to our guys all the time. That's the same message here. Obviously, you don't want those situations. I love how much energy and fire those guys play with, but obviously at no point do you want them to get a penalty or is it acceptable to get a penalty.

"But, like I said, there is a reason we have an edge on defense. We have really good players who play with great passion and great fire. That's huge. We just always have got to understand and know to do it within the confines of the rules."

The issue there is it might become tough to preach discipline when it's not practiced at the top and this is not the first time Sirianni has been criticized for his sideline and/or postgame behavior.

