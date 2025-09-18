Eagles Practice Squad Player Trying To Help Any Way He Can
PHILADELPHIA – Britain Covey spent the summer trying to win a job with the Los Angeles Rams. The receiver/punt returner went the distance but didn’t cross the finish line and was released after camp. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad, where he is still awaiting his first elevation.
Perhaps there’s a chance it happens on Sunday, when the Rams are in town for a 1 p.m. game.
“It feels weird, but I feel at home here for sure,” he said, about returning to the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent three years ago. " I bleed green. I love it here. It was really like a six-month learning study abroad is what it felt like (with the Rams). I learned a lot and feel I became a better player, and hopefully, at some point here, I get a chance. Still getting back in the swing of things, learning the new wrinkles in the offense, and by the end of this week, next week, I’ll feel fully ingrained back into it.”
Covey was just beginning to be involved in the offense last year when he got hurt and did not play after Week 3. He had made seven catches for 34 yards in the first three games.
“Once you get hurt, it’s tough,” he said, “but Jalen (Hurts) and I still talk. We still have that chemistry. I’ve always tried to affect the games in ways other than when I’m playing. That’s what I’m doing a ton of right now on special teams and watching film. I’m showing guys little tips as I’m watching their offense. Just be like a little coach out there when I’m not actually on the field.”
Could Covey Give Eagles Punt Return Game A Boost?
The Eagles' punt return game has been just about nonexistent, but there haven’t been many opportunities. Jahan Dotson is doing the job, and he has a slew of fair catches, but only one return for 14 yards.
Covey, who was second in punt return average just two years ago, with a 14.4 average, was up against a stacked deck trying to make the Rams, who have some of the best receivers in the game with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, along with Tutu Atwell, who Covey is emulating on the scout team for the Eagles' defense this week.
He joked he was going to text his close friend from middle school, Nacua, about who was playing him during preparation practice this week and tell him that the Eagles were using a left tackle or tight end to play him because he was so slow.
As much as Covey says he bleeds Eagles green, he has a rules of war policy he said he lives by that won’t allow him to be much of a resource about what the Rams do and don’t do, though the Eagles probably don’t need to know that much after playing them twice in a span of eight weeks last year.
"I respect coach (Sean) McVay a little too much to give away everything," he said. "I still have so many friends over there, so I’m just gonna let it ride. I’ll help them by emulating their guys while I’m playing on the scout team."
