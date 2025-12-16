Eagles' Jalen Hurts Provides Major Injury Update on Himself

It certainly sounds like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is alright.

Towards the end of the third quarter of Sunday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was slow to get up after a late slide and a hit left his leg caught up beneath him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As much as I love the QB run game, maybe don't call a play with a QB run up 24-0. Hurts is really lucky he doesn't get injured when his left foot gets caught underneath him and twisted around.



Never slide late. You are much less likely to get injured taking a hit than you are… pic.twitter.com/panSYfJwGe — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) December 15, 2025

On Tuesday, Hurts was asked about his ankle and said he's alright.

The Eagles QB is alright

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on the filed after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"No, I'm fine," Hurts said when asked if there are lingering effects with his ankle.

After the game on Sunday, Hurts was asked about his ankle and made it sound like he was going to be alright.

"I don't know what's going on just yet, I'm happy we won," Hurts said. "I should be okay, though."

Hurts got back on track this past weekend against the Raiders. He went 12-for-15 passing for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts also added 39 yards on the ground on seven attempts. Overall, Hurts finished the day with a near-perfect 154.9 QB rating. This certainly was a different performance than the week before. When the Eagles took on the Los Angeles Chargers, Hurts threw four interceptions and added a fumble while the Eagles suffered their fifth loss of the season.

Philadelphia, and Hurts specifically, rebounded against the Raiders with a much-needed get-right game and now the team is preparing for its first matchup of the season against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles will hit the road to take on the Jayden Daniels-less Commanders on the road on Saturday. If the Eagles win, they will clinch the top spot in the NFC East for the second straight season. Also, Philadelphia will need to win if it wants any shot at moving up from the No. 3 spot in the NFC playoff picture. The Los Angeles Rams currently have the top spot and will face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

The Chicago Bears have the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will face the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

More NFL: Why Eagles' Jalen Hurts Exited Vs. Raiders