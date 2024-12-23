Eagles Predicted To Add $80 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles already have plenty of star power but could more be on the way after the 2024 season ends?
Philadelphia is one of the best teams in the National Football League and is a serious Super Bowl contender even with a loss against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Eagles are built to contend at least for the next few years and that should make Philadelphia a hub for veterans looking to get a Super Bowl ring before their careers come to a close.
Because of this, Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that the Eagles will add six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen this upcoming offseason.
"2025 Free Agency: WR Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears," Bleacher Report said. "Philadelphia has been searching for a third wide receiver to pair with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for a couple of years now and hasn't had any luck finding a good one.
"So, the front office could explore the free-agent market for a veteran receiver who is looking to make one final push to get a Lombardi Trophy rather than cashing in and stockpiling targets. Allen could fit that description, having only made the playoffs three times and never winning a playoff game during his 12 seasons. While the 32-year-old is having a down year in a bad Bears offense, he still has six touchdowns on the campaign and is a year removed from a 1,200-yard performance."
Allen will be a free agent this upcoming offseason ends with his four-year, $80 million deal coming to an end. Could the Eagles go out and get him to pair with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith?
