Eagles Predicted To Add 866-Yard, 10-TD WR To High-Powered Receiver Room
The Philadelphia Eagles have two of the top wide receivers in football.
Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are superstars in their own rights. Either could be a team's No. 1 receiver and Philadelphia is lucky to have both on the roster. While this is the case, the No. 3 receiver position has given the team fits over the last few years.
Because of this, Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that the Eagles will end up selecting Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
"2025 NFL Draft: Tez Johnson, Oregon Ducks," Bleacher Report said. "Philadelphia has been looking for a third receiver to play with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for a few years now. While Tez Johnson might get tabbed with the "slot-only" label during the pre-draft process, he could be an intriguing mid-round option for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
"Johnson's ability to sell vertical routes with urgency, speed, and attacking leverages puts defenders in conflict, opening access points to shallow routes," B/R's offensive skill positions scout Damian Parson said via the Oregon product's scouting report. "He plays with optimal snap and hip sinkage at the breaking point to generate ample separation against man coverage. Johnson is the ideal pre-snap motion receiver, whether on jet or orbit motions, putting him on the move is a good way to give him free releases and advantageous angles against defenders."
Johnson would be an intriguing receiver to take a chance on. He plays on one of the best college football teams in the country and has had plenty of success this year. So far on the season, he has 78 receptions, 866 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns across 11 games played.
Philadelphia still could use more production after Brown and Smith and Johnson seems like he could be an intriguing player to take a flier on.
