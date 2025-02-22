Eagles Predicted To Be ‘Hit Hardest’ In NFL This Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles are riding a high right now but the offseason could be tough.
Philadelphia has a handful of guys heading to free agency including Mekhi Becton, Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams to name a few. These are the guys that have been talked about the most, but they aren’t the only ones. A few others heading to the open market are Avonte Maddox, Kenneth Gainwell, and Oren Burks to name a few.
It’s going to be a long offseason and there could be plenty of turnover. Because of this, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani predicted that the Eagles will be “hit hardest” this offseason.
"The reigning Super Bowl champions can't keep everybody," Dajani said. "This offseason, Philly has several big names set to hit the open market and cash in. Defensive end Josh Sweat, who should have won Super Bowl MVP after recording 2.5 sacks and six combined tackles against the Chiefs, is a free agent who could decide to chase a bag. Defensive tackle Milton Williams, who recorded a career-high five sacks this past season and got to Patrick Mahomes twice in New Orleans, is also looking for a new deal.
"Then there's linebacker Zack Baun, who was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist after a career campaign in which he recorded 151 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. He was truly one of the best players in all of football this past season. There's more to worry about than just those three star players. Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham may retire, starting right guard Mekhi Becton is a free agent and linebacker Oren Burks, who stepped in for the injured Nakobe Dean, is also a free agent."
Dajani made a list of the five teams that "could be hit hardest" this offseason and had the Eagles at No. 1. It's going to be a long offseason, but Philadelphia is riding a high right now.
