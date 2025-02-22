Eagles Urged To Trade $51.1 Million Super Bowl Champion
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose some key defensive pieces in free agency but could the trade market play a role as well?
The Eagles have been in trade speculation with some chatter about the possibility of adding to the team in the form of Myles Garrett. AJ Brown even shared that Garrett would be his dream addition to the Eagles this offseason.
It would be great to bring Garrett to town, although there doesn’t hasn’t been any concrete rumors at this point as it is too early in the offseason.
What if the Eagles decided to cut ties with anyone on the trade market, though? ESPN’s Aaron Schatz made a list of projections for each team and urged the Eagles to trade Bryce Huff.
"Trade defensive end Bryce Huff," Schatz said. "It seems like everything worked out for the Super Bowl champion Eagles in the 2024 season, but they made one move that didn't work. They gave a huge free-agent contract to Huff, only to watch the edge rusher fall out of the starting lineup after a few games. He had just 2.5 sacks during the regular season and wasn't active in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles aren't going to have any use for Huff going forward, but someone will despite his off year.
"So why not trade him instead of cutting him? Let's find the other teams that were interested in Huff a season ago and the Eagles can try to flip him for draft picks. Atlanta would be an interesting team to start with -- the Falcons desperately need pass-rush help and took a look at Huff last year. The Eagles will need to make the trade with a post-June 1 designation because it will give Philadelphia an additional $4.3 million in cap space and $3.3 million in dead money. That's worth it if the Eagles can get a midround 2026 pick as well."
Huff landed a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles before the 2024 season. Could it be short-lived?
