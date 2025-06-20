Eagles Predicted To Break Historic 21-Year Streak
The Philadelphia Eagles play in arguably the toughest division in football.
The NFC East is a juggernaut. It has the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and the New York Giants. These are four of the top overall franchises in NFL history. Even though teams have struggled at times -- like the Giants in recent year -- there's been a lot of success from these four teams. The NFC Championship Game last season featured the Eagles and Commanders.
It should be another big year in 2025 for the division. The Eagles are the reigning champs, the Commanders look better on paper, the Cowboys are healthier and should be better, and even the Giants are in a better place right now with Russell Wilson as the team's quarterback.
There has been so much success in the division that no team has won back-to-back titles since the Eagles won four straight titles from 2001 through 2004. While this is the case, NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha shared a "way-too-early" bold prediction that the Eagles will break this streak in 2025.
"No. 3) The Eagles will be the first team to repeat as NFC East champs in 21 years," Chadiha said. "We know this is one of the longest-running streaks in the league, but it's time for it to end. That's how good Philadelphia is going to be this coming season. As much as the Eagles have to fill in some holes left by key offseason departures -- the defense, in particular, lost five key veterans -- the core of the defending Super Bowl champions remains very much intact. Even with Kevin Patullo succeeding Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator, that side of the football remains stacked.
"Running back Saquon Barkley is coming off a 2,000-yard season, quarterback Jalen Hurts proved once again that he's one of the most underrated leaders in the game and the receivers and offensive line still rank among the best in the league. As for the defense, coordinator Vic Fangio will help some new faces mature while an assortment of stars (including defensive tackle Jalen Carter, All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun and second-year defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean) should once again rank among the best in the business.
"Look, this team won 16 of its last 17 games last season and pounded Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Just as importantly, a good number players were around for that epic meltdown in the second half of the 2023 season. They surely learned a lot of about the challenges of success and how hard it is to stay on top, which will come in handy this fall."
The Eagles are at least built like a juggernaut on paper once again. Injuries are the biggest component to a prediction like this. But, if the team can stay healthy, they have a chance at this.