Eagles Predicted To Bring In ‘Long-Term Star’
The Philadelphia Eagles have struck gold in the National Football League Draft and it wouldn’t be shocking to see them do it again in April.
Howie Roseman and the front office know what they are doing. The Eagles landed the best two cornerbacks in last year’s draft class in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Why not keep the good times rolling in April?
The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino predicted the Eagles will continue their fortune by selecting Shavon Revel Jr. at No. 32 out of East Carolina and called him a “long-term star” in the making.
"No. 32. Philadelphia Eagles - Selection: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina," Valentino said. "There aren't many obvious holes on the Eagles' roster, but it's fair to wonder whether they really like their cornerback depth. Kelee Ringo, Adoree' Jackson, and Eli Ricks aren't exactly proven options at this point.
"Instead, bringing in Shavon Revel Jr. gives them a long-term star to pair with their 2024 additions. Shavon Revel would arguably be this class' top corner if not for suffering a torn ACL in September."
Roseman knows what he’s doing more than anyone else speculating about the team right now. Whoever he ends up drafting will probably be a hit.
The Eagles lost Darius Slay this offseason. Could they replace him with Revel? He only was able to play in three games this past season but he did rack up two interceptions over that stretch.
