Eagles Predicted To Make 'Big Time' Move To Replace Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles will look a little different in 2025 thanks to free agency and the trade market.
Philadelphia has added some serious talent, but it also has lost a lot. One move that seemingly came out of nowhere was the team's trade of fan-favorite safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. There really weren't much rumors about a deal of this possibility before it was announced.
Now, the Eagles need to add more at the safety position and NFL.com media analyst Charles Davis predicted that Philadelphia will do so through the upcoming NFL Draft by selecting South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori with the No. 32 pick.
"Philadelphia Eagles - Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina," Davis said. "The Eagles seem to consistently find highly rated talent later in the draft, and this pick is no different. GM Howie Roseman has a way of letting the board speak to him, and in this case, it screams that a big-time, playmaking safety is available for defensive guru Vic Fangio."
Emmanwori had four interceptions in 2024 with South Carolina across 13 games, including two pick-sixs. He also had 57 total tackles and two passes defended.
ESPN currently has Emmanwori ranked as the No. 1 safety in this draft class and the No. 21 overall prospect. If the Eagles could land him, it would be a fantastic move. Last year, the Eagles had a need at cornerback and landed the top two prospects in the draft class at the position in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Emmanwori is the top safety prospect in the draft class. Could he be next to come to town?