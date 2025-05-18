Eagles Predicted To Cut Big-Name Addition
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't afraid to make big moves.
Last year, the Eagles were coming off a devastating end to the 2023 season and used free agency as as way to try to turn things around. The most successful moves made by the Eagles obviously were the signings of Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and Mekhi Becton. Every move didn't necessarily pan out in 2024, though despite the Super Bowl win.
The Eagles traded Haason Reddick to the New York Jets and wanted to add to the pass rush. One way they tried to do so was by signing former Jet, Bryce Huff. The Eagles landed him on a three-year, $51.1 million deal in a pretty big-time pickup. He was supposed to play a big role for the Eagles, but his role fluctuated and now his future is in question in Philadelphia.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox even predicted that he could be the best player cut by Philadelphia this offseason.
"Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Bryce Huff," Knox said. "The Philadelphia Eagles made several brilliant moves last offseason, but they may have whiffed on pass-rusher Bryce Huff. A year after tallying 10 sacks for the Jets, he logged just 2.5 for the Eagles.
"This offseason, Philly added Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari before drafting Antwaun Powell-Ryland. Cutting Huff would cost the Eagles $29.3 million in dead cap but could open up reps for players who may contribute on a more consistent basis. If Howie Roseman can't find a trade partner to take Huff, he could be cut."