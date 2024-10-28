Eagles Predicted To Cut Ties With $38 Million All-Pro At Trade Deadline
There is just over one week to go until the 2024 National Football League trade deadline.
It will be here before you know it and there could be some serious talent on the move. A few teams already have gotten involved early in the trade market. The Kansas City Chiefs have been aggressive and acquired both DeAndre Hopkins as well as Josh Uche. The New York Jets landed Davante Adams and the Buffalo Bills traded for Amari Cooper.
There will be even more trades over the next week or so, and the Philadelphia Eagles could get involved. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles both add some talent as well as recoup draft assets by trading away a few veterans. FanSided's Jovan Alford put together a list of the three most likely Eagles players to be traded and had James Bradberry at No. 1.
"Bradberry was placed on injured reserve in August after he switched positions in training camp from cornerback to safety," Alford said. "The 31-year-old safety was viewed as a potential cut candidate this summer due to the Eagles’ depth in the secondary. Bradberry could become a potential trade candidate if Philly activates him off injured reserve and opens up his practice window. However, the Eagles don’t have much time as the deadline is on Nov. 5.
"It will be tough to convince a team to take a chance on Bradberry if they don’t see him activated off IR and playing in a game. The veteran defensive back struggled mightily in pass coverage in 2023, which forced the Eagles’ hand to address the secondary in the 2024 NFL Draft...The 31-year-old Bradberry has a potential out in his contract after this season for 2025, which bodes well for the Eagles or if another team trades for him."
Some speculated that Bradberry was going to be cut or traded before the season started. He ended up making the 53-man roster, although he hasn't appeared in a game. He is someone to watch with the deadline coming up.
More NFL: Eagles Advised To Sign Ex-Bears $37 Million Pro Bowler