Eagles Predicted To Re-Sign Projected $19.4 Million Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles have a handful of top-tier free agents heading to the open market.
Over the next few weeks, a lot of the chatter revolving around the Eagles certainly will be about guys the team could lose in free agency. But, Philadelphia surely will have an opportunity bring at least a few key pieces back who are heading to the open market.
The Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank made a list of the top Eagles free agents heading to the open market. He predicted that the Eagles will find a way to keep All-Pro first-team linebacker Zack Baun in town.
"Zack Baun, linebacker," Frank said. The Eagles signed Baun to a one-year deal as a backup edge rusher/special teams player. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio moved Baun to inside linebacker last spring. Baun was selected to the Pro Bowl, named an All Pro, and was a finalist for defensive player of the year.
"So yes, Baun will get a big raise, and the Eagles will hope it's with them despite their history of not paying linebackers. That's because fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean might not be ready for the start of the season after tearing his ACL. Verdict: Stay."
Baun is projected to land a two-year deal worth just over $19.4 million this offseason by Spotrac after getting a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Eagles last offseason. He broke out with the Eagles this year. It should be a top priority to bring him back.
More NFL: Eagles’ AJ Brown Addresses Relationship With Jalen Hurts