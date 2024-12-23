Eagles Predicted To Lose $5 Million Breakout Star To Vikings
There are just two more weeks left in the 2024 National Football League regular season.
Over the next two weeks, there surely will be a lot of action across the National Football League. Some teams will earn playoff spots, while others will have their season end in heartbreak. Then the playoffs will begin and one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions.
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have a chance of being that team. Philadelphia has one of the most well-built rosters in football and no major holes with the playoffs quickly approaching. No matter what happens over the next two weeks, the Eagles will have a chance at the title if they can stay healthy.
After the playoffs end, though, some things could change. The Eagles will have some solid players hitting free agency and may not be able to keep everyone around. One player who will be a free agent is 25-year-old defensive tackle Milton Williams.
He has had a great season so far and has a career-best five sacks to go along with 20 tackles and eight tackles for loss. It would be nice if the Eagles could bring him back, but there surely will be competition.
Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted he will end up signing with the Minnesota Vikings instead.
"2025 Free Agency: DL Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "Minnesota's interior pass rush could use a boost, and that will only intensify when Jerry Tillery, Jonathan Bullard and Jihad Ward hit the open market this offseason.
"Williams could help solve that problem since he's having an impressive campaign as a pass-rusher with a career-high five sacks heading into this weekend. Also, Pro Football Focus credited the 25-year-old with 33 total pressures (tied for 22nd among interior defenders) and an elite 90.3 grade as a rusher (second)."
Bleacher Report takes a look at each roster each week and makes suggestions to improve the team right now, this upcoming offseason, and in the upcoming draft. This week, they predicted Williams to the Vikings.
He signed a four-year, $5 million rookie deal with the Eagles that will expire at the end of the season. He certainly will get more in free agency.
