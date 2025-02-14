Eagles Predicted To Lose Super Bowl Hero To Patriots
The Philadelphia Eagles will have some tough decisions to make throughout the offseason for sure.
When you build a roster as good as the Eagles have, you're not going to be able to keep it together forever. The reason for this is because it is loaded with so much high-end talent that it is near impossible to keep everyone together.
Philadelphia is going to have to address the defense this offseason. The Eagles built the best defense in football, but Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Zack Baun all will be free agents. They won't be the only Eagles defensive players heading to the open market, but they have been speculated about the most so far.
We are roughly one month away from free agency kicking off across the league. Until then, there is going to be plenty of chatter about where players could possibly go. None of it really matters until we get closer to the action in March. FanSided's Nick Villano made a list of the top 30 players heading to the open market and had Sweat at No. 13 and also predicted that he will sign with the New England Patriots.
"No. 13. Josh Sweat," Villano said. "Next Team: New England Patriots. Part of Reddick’s production was replaced from within this past season with Josh Sweat. He was dominant against Patrick Mahomes, recording two and a half sacks while some called for him to win Super Bowl MVP. After an incredible Big Game performance, Sweat is looking to parlay that into a payday. Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a lot on his plate, and he will likely let another team pay Sweat a massive bounty for his performance."
This obviously is just a hypothetical at this point, but it is a pretty fair prediction. The Patriots have more cap space than any other team in football right now. They also have a need that Sweat could fill on the edge. The Patriots have a lot of holes to fill and would be lucky to get some pieces from Philadelphia.
More NFL: Eagles Super Bowl Parade Route: Everything You Need To Know